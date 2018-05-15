Teen wanted on several charges arrested - | WBTV Charlotte

Teen wanted on several charges arrested

Kirkpatrick Kirkpatrick
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A teen accused of cutting off his electronic monitoring device Tuesday morning has been arrested. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 17-year-old Arthur Kirkpatrick was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

Kirkpatrick was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly