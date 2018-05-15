Deadline approaching for Rowan Chamber Leadership Rowan class

From Rowan Chamber: The deadline to apply for the next class of Leadership Rowan is May 25. The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the 25th Anniversary of this very successful program last year. The 2018-19 Class will be the 26th Class of Leadership Rowan.

The program has ensured that the community’s most influential and esteemed leaders are knowledgeable about issues, well networked and passionate about the success of the area.

“We are extremely proud of the history and success of Leadership Rowan with over 550 graduates of the program,” said Elaine Spalding, Chamber President.

Leadership Rowan is a transformational experience for both the participants and the organizations they serve. Class members commit one day a month to exploring the community and discovering what makes it distinctive, including government, education, business, human needs and the arts.

Throughout the nine-month program, participants go on exclusive tours and have hands-on experiences, all with area leaders who take on our community’s biggest challenges every day. Armed with new knowledge, connections and perspective, Leadership Rowan graduates are prepared to take their places as effective community leaders.

Many of the most dynamic leaders from all fields apply each year for the nine-month experience and only 30 are selected to build a class representative of the community. The deadline to apply is Fri., May 25, 2018.

For additional information, contact Mary Scott Norris at the Rowan Chamber at 704.633.4221 or msnorris@rowanchamber.com.

The class will begin in August 2018 and conclude in May 2019.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.