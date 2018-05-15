Man wanted for robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint

A man is wanted in connection with two armed robberies that occurred at two different convenience stores Monday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a man robbed the Sam’s Mart on Statesville Road at gunpoint around 10 p.m. There were two people inside the convenience store at the time of the armed robbery, police say. The man reportedly stole money before fleeing from the store, officers say.

The robber was wearing a dark hoodie, a surgical-type mask and gloves during the incident, police say.

A man then robbed a second Sam’s Mart on Glenwood Drive at gunpoint a few minutes after the first armed robbery occurred, according to police. Officers said the robber matched the same description as the man involved in the earlier armed robbery.

Two employees and four customers were inside the store at the time of the robbery. Police say an employee reportedly shot at the robber during the incident but police don't believe he was struck.

Officers say no one else was injured during the incident.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

