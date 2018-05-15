Opioid forum taking place on Tuesday in Salisbury

Author and journalist Sam Quinones will be the featured speaker at the second Rowan County opioid forum. The event takes place on Tuesday from 3 to 9 p.m. today at West End Plaza, 1935 W. Jake Alexander Blvd.

Registration has closed for the forum because space was limited. But pre-registration is not required to hear the featured speaker tonight.

Quinones is a former reporter for the Los Angeles Times and author of three acclaimed books. Quinones will speak at 7 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session.

His most recent book is Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic by Bloomsbury Press.

His career as a journalist has spanned almost 30 years. He lived for 10 years as a freelance writer in Mexico, where he wrote his first two books. In 2004, he returned to the United States to work for the L.A. Times, covering immigration, drug trafficking, neighborhood stories, and gangs.

