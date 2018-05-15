BLOG: First Alert Days declared for end of workweek ahead of thunderstorms

Hot & Dry Weather Out

Cooler & Wetter Weather In

When Will It End ???

After four straight early May days of very unusual 90 degree+ weather, we're getting a break from the heat for the rest of this week as a significant pattern change is about to get underway.

A disturbance is lurking off the coast of Florida and the concern for us will be all of the moisture it will be throwing our direction over an extended period of time.

This disturbance could develop tropical or subtropical characteristics over the next few days, but in the end, it really won't matter if it does or doesn't, as the end result will be the same: high humidity and rain.

There could be a shower or thunderstorm as early as Tuesday afternoon, and with more cloud cover and a better chance for showers, we will go back to the lower 80s for the rest of the week. That's a big change from the recent past!

PREVIOUS: First Alert Day declared for Wednesday ahead of heavy rain, possible storms

Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Day because that's when we think the rain chance really goes up. There is a 70 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms and the biggest threat appears to be the possibility of heavy downpours with any of the cells that do form.

The rain chance continues for the rest of the week, so First Alert Days have now been hoisted for both Thursday and Friday.

Unfortunately, while rain chances look to gradually back off a bit over the weekend, they don't go down to zero, and in fact, there could still be some heavy downpours around Saturday and Sunday and so a flood concern may materialize as the rain piles up by late week.

You can stay ahead of the weather in your area and get alerted to potential changes by downloading the WBTV First Alert Weather App for your phone or tablet here.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.