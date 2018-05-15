Man charged in east Charlotte officer-involved shooting

A man involved in an officer-involved shooting in east Charlotte Tuesday morning has been charged.

Police said officers received a call around 3:30 a.m. from a woman who said her husband, later identified as 41-year-old Timothy Hunter, was reportedly suicidal. Officers responded to the home in the 6200 block of Idlebrook Drive, where the woman told officers there were multiple firearms in the bedroom where Hunter was located.

When officers went into the home, Hunter walked of out his bedroom carrying a long gun, CMPD said. Hunter allegedly refused to drop his weapon and officers "perceived an imminent threat" and officer Robert Land fired his gun, CMPD says.

Hunter was not struck and his family was able to get him out of home unarmed, according to police.

A second officer also responded to the call. Both officers were placed on paid administrative leave, per protocol. The department is conducting a parallel investigation to make sure policies were properly followed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted about the incident around 5:11 a.m.

An officer discharged his weapon on Idlebrook Dr. this morning. No one was injured. Will provide more info ASAP. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 15, 2018

Hunter was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer.

