Police: Man accused of threatening to kill child, shot by officer in Gaston County

A man has been taken into custody following an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Gaston County Monday night.

According to the Mount Holly Police Department, a man was threatening to kill a small child at a home in the 200 block of Park Avenue around 6:49 p.m. The man reportedly had a knife in his hand while holding the child, police say.

An officer then reportedly shot the man in his upper leg, officers say. The child was not injured during the incident.

Police say the man was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. No one else was hurt in the officer-involved shooting.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation of the incident.

The officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave, which is proper protocol, while the investigation is being completed, officers say.

If you have any information, you can call officials with the NC SBI at 989-781-3000.

