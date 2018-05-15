Trio arrested after police chase in Iredell, Mecklenburg counties

Three men were arrested after reportedly leading officers on a chase through Iredell and Mecklenburg counties Tuesday morning.

According to Mecklenburg County Highway Patrol Communications, a driver crashed around 3:20 a.m. on Interstate 77 southbound near Exit 30 in Davidson. Officials said the driver and passengers had been involved in a police chase with the Mooresville Police Department.

Police arrested the driver, identified as 48-year-old Rayfield Taylor, following the chase. Taylor had outstanding warrants, police say.

Timothy Leshaun Hayes, 34, and Douglas Kerry Dellinger, 39, who were both passengers, were also arrested.

Mooresville police said a witness reportedly called officers after noticing the suspects at a business. When police arrived, one person fled from officers on foot while the three men fled in a vehicle.

There's no word on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

The crash shut down multiple southbound lanes on I-77 for some time. The lanes have since reopened.

No other details were released.

