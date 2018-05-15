AMBER Alert canceled after missing NC baby found

This is not the subject vehicle but a similar color, model, and year. (Credit: NCDPS)

An AMBER Alert has been canceled after a missing 4-month-old North Carolina girl who was believed to have been abducted was found Tuesday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, an AMBER Alert was issued for missing Eliana Nichole Serrato. She was allegedly abducted by 19-year-old Ruben Lara Hernandez.

Officials say the pair were last seen traveling northbound from 513 South Ireland Street in Burlington in a red Toyota Camry, with NC tag VD93714. Officials announced around 5:30 a.m. that Serrato had been found in Gibsonville.

Serrato is approximately 2-feet tall and weighs 10 pounds. She has light brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say she was last seen wearing a pink onesie with polka dots.

Hernandez is around 6-feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. Officials say he also has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, tan pants and white shoes.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Burlington Police Department immediately at (336) 693-8202 or 911.

