Charlotte Motor Speedway time lapse of Monster Energy logo painting

Charlotte Motor Speedway officials are getting ready for their time in the spotlight featuring two weeks of exciting racing beginning with All-Star

weekend Friday and Saturday.

They were putting on finishing touches in the infield Monday painting the Monster Energy logo and they WBTV a time lapse video.

The grass painting took a crew of four approximately four hours using 400 gallons of paint.

Alan Jones of Jones Sign Company started painting at the speedway when he was a UNC Charlotte student back in 1977 and started painting giant logos on the front stretch grass in '84.

He’s been doing it ever since! They call him the pioneer for grass painting.

