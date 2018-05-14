Charlotte man arrested on multiple charges after cutting off electronic monitoring device

A Charlotte man who was wanted on multiple charges after cutting off his electronic monitoring device was arrested on Wednesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Cameron Antonio Verdell was wanted for possession of firearm by felon, felony larceny, conspiracy to commit felony larceny, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Verdell was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

Officials say on Verdell cut off his electronic monitoring device Monday and was last known to be in the area of the 5400 block of Equipment Drive.

