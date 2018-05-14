Bullet entered victim's torso after being shot in the arm in uptown Charlotte

Bullet entered victim's torso after being shot in the arm in upt - | WBTV Charlotte

One person was shot in uptown Charlotte Monday night.

According to Medic, the shooting happened near the intersection of N. Tryon Street and W. 10th Street around 9 p.m.

According to police, the victim was shot in the arm and the bullet entered into his torso as he was walking with a friend. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with non-life threatening injuries. The victim's name was not released.

Officials say they do not have a motive and the victim advises that he does not know who may have shot him and why.

The shooter may have been in a light colored vehicle with three occupants. 

