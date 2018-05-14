Bullet entered victim's torso after being shot in the arm in uptown Charlotte

One person was shot in uptown Charlotte Monday night.

According to Medic, the shooting happened near the intersection of N. Tryon Street and W. 10th Street around 9 p.m.

According to police, the victim was shot in the arm and the bullet entered into his torso as he was walking with a friend.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with non-life threatening injuries. The victim's name was not released.

Officials say they do not have a motive and the victim advises that he does not know who may have shot him and why.

The shooter may have been in a light colored vehicle with three occupants.

