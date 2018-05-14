Carolina Panthers release Russell Shepard

The Carolina Panthers continue to change their wide receiver corp as they release Russell Shepard on Monday.

Shepard only spent one season with the Panthers after four with Tampa.

Last season, Shepard had 17 catches for 202 yards and 1 touchdown.

In his career, Shepard has played 72 games mostly in a special teams role but as a receiver, he has 47 catches for 634 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Wide receiver might be the most stacked position for the Panthers at the moment as Devin Funchess, Curtis Samuel, and Damiere Byrd are now joined by Torrey Smith, who the team traded for this off season as well as free agent Jarius Wright. Throw first round draft pick DJ Moore into the mix and Shepard became the odd man out.

