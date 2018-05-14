WBTV Sports Overtime: 2 local players look to win Symetra Classic this weekend

The road to the LPGA goes thru Davidson this weekend as the Symetra Classic will be played at River Run Country Club from Thursday to Saturday.

Two local players will be looking to hoist the trophy on Saturday. One has already won once on the Symetra Tour and the other is still in high school.

Former Charlotte Country Day star Laura Wearn has been on the Tour for 4 years and won back in 2016.

Amanda Sambach is still a freshman in high school but is still a player to watch in this tournament. The 15 year old Cannon School freshman is the number 1 player in North Carolina in her graduating class and has already committed to Virginia... as a freshman.

