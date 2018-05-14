Wanted Gaston Co. man accused of taking photos of child in park bathroom in custody

Police in Gaston County say a man wanted on several charges after he reportedly took pictures of a child in a bathroom at a local park has been taken into custody.

Christopher David Hayes, 34, was being sought for child pornography, simple assault, and other related charges, according to the Stanley Police Department. Investigators say Hayes was taking photos of a juvenile under a stall in a restroom at Harper Park on Blacksnake Road in Stanley on May 12.

According to the official arrest warrants, Hayes then ran over a man's foot and struck another vehicle while trying to speed away from the scene.

Officials said on Monday that Hayes, who lives in Lowell, was last seen driving that vehicle, a silver Kia Forte, away from the park.

On Tuesday, police said Hayes was arrested in Shelby. Cleveland County officials were then taking him back to the Gaston County Jail.

Anyone with any information about the case should call Gaston County Communications at 704-866-3300.

