First Alert Day declared for Wednesday ahead of heavy rain, possible storms

Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Day due to increasing rain chances.

A disturbance off the west coast of Florida will push moisture into the Carolinas for the rest of the week. The disturbance has about a 20% chance of developing tropical or subtropical characteristics over the next 48 hours.

It doesn’t seem that a major tropical system will be as big an issue as just an increased rain chance across the southeast.

Here’s how it looks to play out: There is a high-pressure system off the east coast. Then there is the low off the Florida coast. As they pull the wind out of the south, the two are teaming up to bring in a lot of extra moisture to work with. That means that any shower or thunderstorm that pops up could produce heavy rainfall.

Believe it or not, our rainfall deficit is back to 0.09”. That shouldn’t last long with this week’s rain potential. Some spots could pick up a few inches of rain by the time the week wraps up. The best chance for a severe thunderstorm would be on Thursday afternoon.

There could be a few scattered thunderstorms on Tuesday but the bigger chance kicks in on Wednesday. That is why the First Alert Day is in place.

Since the weather pattern will set up and stay in place for a while, there is a good chance more First Alert Days could be issued at the week goes on.

