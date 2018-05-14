All-Star race features big name dignitaries

Charlotte Motor Speedway is ready to take the racing spotlight for the next two weeks.

First up is All-Star Saturday, which provides a lot of electricity with drivers going side by side for a million-dollar payday. As if the racing is not enough to lure you to this year’s event, Speedway officials have loaded pre-race activities with some pretty big name dignitaries.

NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs, who already has three cars in the All-Star Race, will provide the invocation. Award-winning rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly will serve as Grand Marshal. And the honorary pace car driver will be champion mixed martial artist Rampage Jackson.

Those are just a few of the big names that will be featured at one of the most popular All-Star events in all of sports.

