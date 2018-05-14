Gaston County student plans to participate in Raleigh teacher rally too

More than 20 school districts in the state will not have classes on May 16 due to a teacher rally being held in Raleigh. CMS, Gaston, Union, Hickory and Rowan-Salisbury schools are just several districts in the area where teachers have the day off to head north in hopes of getting the attention of state legislators.

Claire Sheehan says she's excited after Gaston County school officials canceled classes on Wednesday because hundreds of teachers wanted to lobby state lawmakers for better pay, working conditions and more resources for students.

"And I feel like it's not right," Sheehan said.

Claire and her mom, Susan Sheehan, will hit the road and head to Raleigh too. Susan thinks it'll be a good educational experience for her daughter as both ladies plan on standing next to educators across the state with posters in support of those teachers and everything they'll be asking state leaders for.

Even though she's only 10 – Claire is not afraid to stand up for what she believes in and has some experience in marching for other causes.

"I have through my brother because he has diabetes," Claire confirmed.

The preteen says she has nothing but love and admiration for the ones that are helping to mold her young mind. She says all of her teachers have put her first.

"They believed in me when I didn't believe in myself," Claire said.

So it's no surprise Claire, who has dreams of being a teacher herself, will try to pay it forward come Wednesday as school hallways are set to be clear.

"They need a lot of support if they're going to teach children," Claire added.

There is a chance of rain for Wednesday in Raleigh, which could put a stop to the march. So for clear weather, Claire and her mom say they're crossing their fingers.

