Man accused of shooting at cars, fire truck passing his Gaston County home

A man was arrested Monday after police say he shot at cars - and a fire truck - at least four times over the past year.

Michael Edward Wilson, 60, is charged with four counts each of felony discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and felony assault in secret.

Police say Wilson shot at vehicles driving past his home on the 2000 block of South Point Road in Belmont at least four times over a ten-month period between July 2017 and May of this year. They say during one of those incidents he struck a South Point Volunteer Fire Department truck.

No injuries were reported in connection with any of the incidents.

Investigators have not revealed a possible motive for Wilson's alleged actions.

He is being held in the Gaston County Jail on a $1 million bond.

