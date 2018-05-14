Manhunt underway in Lancaster County connected to recent homicide

Deputies started searching for a man in Lancaster County Monday afternoon.

The manhunt got underway near the Craig Farm Road area. Deputies say K-9 units and the SLED helicopter were being used in the search.

Officials at the scene told WBTV this incident is related to a homicide on Thursday on Pine Ridge Drive. Deputies say they received a tip that the man was at a house in the area. When deputies knocked down the door, the man fled the scene.

Officials could not say whether the man was armed, but said they are taking all necessary precautions.

The man's name was not released. Deputies did not say why the man was being sought.

