Sinkhole causes Rock Hill road closure

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -

A sinkhole closed a road in Rock Hill Monday.

According to Charlotte firefighters, the sinkhole caused a road closure on Charlotte Ave at Lucas Street. 

Traffic is being rerouted in the area. 

