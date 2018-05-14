Man accused of holding gun on manager at Food Lion in Maiden in custody

Law enforcement officials in Catawba County have arrested a man they say robbed a local grocery store at gunpoint Monday afternoon.

Bobby Lee Drum was arrested in connection to a robbery that happened around 1 p.m. at the Food Lion in the 200 block of Island Ford Road in Maiden. Police say a man went into the store with a gun and stuck it against the manager's back and demanded money.

Officials say the employee refused to cooperate with Drum's demands and a struggle between the two ensued. Drum ran from the store and fled the scene at a high speed in his green colored pick-up truck, according to a report.

The store was closed after the incident but has since reopened.

#breaking Attempted Robbery happened about 1. Suspect is white make about five foot ten..may have left in gray pickup. Store is closed while investigators work. pic.twitter.com/m1gbPJd5Id — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) May 14, 2018

Drum was charged with felony attempted armed robbery and assault by pointing a gun.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call 911 or the Catawba County Sheriff's Office at 828-464-5241.

