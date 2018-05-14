Baby Remi Ross gets a new chair, thanks to another one of #MollysKids

Baby Remi Ross needed this new $1,600 chair and her mom didn't know how to make happen. But now she's in it, thanks to the family of another one of our #MollysKids.

Just got to work and logged on email and THIS is the photo at the top of the inbox. Perfect picture to start the week.

Remi lives in Taylorsville. We first featured her when she was five days old, born with a CDH (Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia). Her stomach and intestines were in her chest cavity. You can see she's now ten months old and hanging in -- sitting in?? -- there.

Her mom wrote a few weeks ago, unsure of how to buy a medical chair they desperately needed. I sent her email to Luke Sigmon's mom, Lyndsi, who has set up the Hearts and Hope Foundation, Inc. out of Catawba County. The foundation helps other families dealing with issues similar to what their family lived with with Luke.

All this to say... people are always helping others. Sometimes it's some of our #MollysKids, connected in this grassroots way, other times it's other kids connected in other awesome ways. Regardless, there are lots of unsung heroes.

Just wanted to mention Lyndsi and her organization, who quietly had this chair in Remi's mom's hands a week after I sent her the email. I knew nothing of it until turning on my computer and seeing this photo.

Going to be a good week.

-Molly

