Skunk tests positive for rabies in Hickory, marking third case in county this year

Catawba County officials on Monday confirmed the third case of rabies in the county this year.

Officials got a call from a citizen in Hickory whose dog was involved in an altercation with a skunk on May 9. The skunk was then sent to the North Carolina Public Health Laboratory in Raleigh to be tested.

On May 14, the lab reported that the skunk had tested positive for rabies.

According to a press released, the dog was current on its rabies vaccine but, per state vaccination guidelines, the owner was still advised to get a rabies booster to the dog within 96 hours of the incident.

Animal Services is using this most recent case to remind pet owners that "rabies is still present in the local wild animal population and is a threat to pets and humans year-round. The best way to protect your pets from rabies is to have them properly vaccinated for rabies."

The new case comes just one week after Catawba County announced the second case of the year, which also involved a skunk.

For more information, you can call Catawba County Animal Services at 828-464-7686.

