Raleigh City Hall evacuated after bomb threat

Raleigh Police (CBS North Carolina file) Raleigh Police (CBS North Carolina file)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Raleigh's City Hall was evacuated Monday afternoon after there was a bomb threat made to the building, officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

