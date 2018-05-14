Fight at Alexander Correctional puts prison on lockdown

Alexander Correctional Institution was on lockdown Monday after inmates got into a fight, injuring two people.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says several inmates assaulted each other using homemade weapons and crutches. The fight started in the recreation area near the basketball court around 2 p.m. and was broken up by correctional officers.

A section of the facility was placed on lockdown due to the incident.

Two inmates went to medical facilities for minor injuries. No staff members were injured in the incident.

