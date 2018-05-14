Missing Iredell County woman found, police say

A woman who was reported missing in Iredell County last week has been found.

Police said 53-year-old Cheryl Morrison was last seen May 4 around 2 p.m. at the Brookwood Inn in Statesville.

Morrison was described as being around 5'10" and 195 pounds with salt and pepper hair and blue eyes. Police say there was a possible sighting of Morrison on May 7 in the Signal Hill Drive area.

She was last seen wearing a striped shirt and shorts.

Morrison may be driving a 1993 Nissan truck with NC license plate PBF-2148 or a 1996 Geo Metro with NC plate DCL-3858. Police say she could also be traveling on a moped.

On Monday, police said Morrison had been found over the weekend and "did not need assistance."

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 704-437-3453.

