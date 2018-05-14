Medical Examiner: Cause of death for man found dead in Charlotte motel room 'not ruled homicide'

Police said Tuesday that an investigation that began when a man was found dead in a motel room in northeast Charlotte Monday morning may not be classified as a homicide.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the man, identified Tuesday as 57-year-old Timothy Rowland, was found in a room at the Garden Inn & Suites located in the 4900 block of Reagan Drive. Hotel staff called police around 10:30 a.m.

CMPD did not say how they believe Rowland died, but said on Monday there were obvious signs of a struggle and that he had apparent injuries.

Crime scene vehicle just arrived at the Garden Inn & Suites; man staying at the hotel says lot of police are on the 3rd floor @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/HvUMaIemy7 — Coleen Harry WBTV (@ColeenHarryWBTV) May 14, 2018

On Tuesday, CMPD said the Medical Examiner notified the department that "the cause of death has not been ruled a homicide." Officials did not give any further details.

Police said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

