Woman arrested, two men wanted in Rock Hill armed robbery

A woman is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in York County Friday night.

According to Rock Hill police, the armed robbery occurred around 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Westerwood Drive. Police said a man knocked on the door of one of the homes and reportedly asked the victim to use the phone.

The victim allowed the man to use the phone which is when another man and 20-year-old Derrisha Lamontica Meeks allegedly entered the home, officers say. That's when Meeks allegedly pointed a handgun at the man and the trio robbed him of cash, police say.

The three then fled from the scene in a dark colored sedan, police say.

Meeks was arrested a short time later and was taken to the Moss Justice Center. She was charged with first-degree burglary, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

Police are looking for the two men who were involved in the robbery.

