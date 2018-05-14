Classroom fire evacuates Lancaster Co. elementary school - | WBTV Charlotte

(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV) (Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

Kershaw Elementary School was evacuated after a fire started in a classroom Monday morning.

The fire started in an air conditioning unit in a speech classroom, officials say.

All of the students are out of the building and no injuries were reported.

Kershaw Elementary School is located on N Rollins Drive in Kershaw.

