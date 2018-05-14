Five adults, five children displaced after apartment catches fire in southwest Charlotte

Five adults and five children were displaced after an apartment caught fire in southwest Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred at an apartment in the 9100 block of Sharonbrook Drive around 5 p.m. Firefighters said there was smoke and flames coming from the apartment.

The fire was accidental and was caused by smoking material that was "improperly discarded," firefighters said.

The blaze caused nearly $45,000 in damage, crews said.

Crews said 23 firefighters were able to control the blaze within 15 minutes. No one was injured in the fire.

Update Structure Fire; 9100 blk of Sharonbrook Dr; 23 firefighters controlled incident in 15 mins; no injuries reported; fire under investigation. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 13, 2018

The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.

No other details were released.

