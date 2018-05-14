Five adults, five children displaced after apartment catches fir - | WBTV Charlotte

Five adults, five children displaced after apartment catches fire in southwest Charlotte

Credit: Charlotte Fire Department
Five adults and five children were displaced after an apartment caught fire in southwest Charlotte Sunday afternoon. 

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred at an apartment in the 9100 block of Sharonbrook Drive around 5 p.m. Firefighters said there was smoke and flames coming from the apartment.

The fire was accidental and was caused by smoking material that was "improperly discarded," firefighters said. 

The blaze caused nearly $45,000 in damage, crews said. 

Crews said 23 firefighters were able to control the blaze within 15 minutes. No one was injured in the fire. 

The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced. 

No other details were released. 

