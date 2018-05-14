7 Charlotte auto service tips to avoid getting a flat tire

A flat tire is a huge inconvenience. It interrupts your drive time, and it also means you’re probably going to have to visit an auto service center to get a replacement tire (which also means money out of your pocket). It’s helpful to know how to change a flat tire and what steps to take afterwards, but what about preventing flat tires altogether? Toyota of N Charlotte has 7 tips to help you do just that.

Prevent your car from getting a flat tire with these easy tips

#1: Invest in quality tires.

If you buy cheap tires, you won’t like the outcome. You want tires that are durable, high-quality, and going to ensure a long life. That’s why it’s smart to invest in a set of quality tires from the get-go; they’re less likely to have issues, like turning into flat tires. Our Charlotte Toyota service center can help you choose an affordable set!

#2: Sign up to get recall alerts.

Recalls happen, so keep yourself abreast of them as they may apply to your tires. If you know about a recall for your tires, be sure to get it handled at your nearest auto service center as soon as you can. This greatly lessens your chances of getting a flat tire.

#3: Do a quality check on your tires regularly.

Make sure you keep an eye on your tires. It’s helpful to do a bi-weekly onceover of them - make sure the tread is in good condition still, and that the tires don’t have any physical damage. Be on the lookout for punctures, bulges, blisters, and anything else that looks out of the ordinary.

#4: Keep them inflated to the right PSI.

When your tires are underinflated, they have more surface area in contact with the road. This leads to more heat and more friction, which ups the likelihood that a flat tire will occur. Make sure your tires are always inflated to the right PSI - it can be found in your owner’s manual, and our Toyota of N Charlotte techs can also help you get your tires to where they should be.

Toyota of N Charlotte can help you keep your tires in good shape

#5: Don’t go over the maximum load rating.

Your tires do have a max when it comes to performance; it’s called the maximum load rating, and it can be found on the sidewall of the tire. Don’t overload your tires by exceeding this number, as you’ll be extremely more likely to get a flat.

#6: Be mindful of where you drive.

Construction sites are hotbeds for flat tires - they’re full of nails, screws, shards of glass, and metal that can all damage your tires. Potholes are also another easy way to damage your car’s tires and end up with a flat.

#7: Don’t use your spare tire as a regular tire.

Your spare tire is just that - a spare. These tires are not meant to be driven on at high speeds or over long distances. Don’t ever depend on a spare like it’s a regular tire, because it’s not. If you get a flat and have to use your spare, get your car to our Charlotte auto service center as quickly as you can to get a regular tire put on your car!

