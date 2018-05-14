Pedestrian struck, injured in east Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian struck, injured in east Charlotte

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and injured in east Charlotte Monday morning. 

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. at Hickory Grove Road near WT Harris Boulevard.

Medic says they took the pedestrian to Carolinas Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries. 

