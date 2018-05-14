Person shot at northeast Charlotte convenience store

One person was shot in northeast Charlotte Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the shooting happened at a BP convenience store located in the 2600 block of West Sugar Creek Road around 6:30 a.m. Police tape could be seen surrounding the convenience store.

No one has been arrested. It is unclear whether the victim knew the shooter.

The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries, according to MEDIC.

There's no word on what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.