Two seriously injured in southwest Charlotte crash - | WBTV Charlotte

Two seriously injured in southwest Charlotte crash

(WBTV/File) (WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Two people were seriously injured in a crash in the Steele Creek area southwest Charlotte Monday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 77 southbound near Exit 3A at Arrowood Road. MEDIC said two people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with serious injuries. 

There's no word on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly