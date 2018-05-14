BLOG: Another day of 90 degree weather ahead of potentially daily thunderstorms

Last of The High Heat

Stays Dry - For Now

Wet & Humid Days Ahead

Following a heat wave over Mother's Day weekend heat wave - 3 straight days of at least 90 degrees - we have one more hot day before a "cool-down" kicks in. Aside from a stray shower over the mountains, it stays dry Monday with afternoon readings back in the low 90s.

Looking ahead, a strong flow out of the south and tropical moisture will stream right into the Carolinas. We'll begin to feel more humidity, and see more clouds as better rain chances develop. You put all of that together and temperatures will actually end up cooler. The trade-off is that as the humidity goes up, it may actually feel a little more unpleasant.

Highs during the middle part of the week will be in the low 80s, still a little above normal, but obviously cooler than of late.

A First Alert Day has been declared for Wednesday and that may be just the first such declaration, as a wet pattern is soon to unfold.

There's at least a 70 percent chance for showers or a thunderstorm each day for the mid-week period and there's even elevated rain chances rolling into the weekend. With all the moisture the atmosphere will be holding, pockets of heavy rain can be expected at times. We'll be watching it closely every day.

You can stay weather prepared with updates specific for your location by downloading the WBTV First Alert Weather app.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.