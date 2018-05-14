Wedding ring shopping from the comfort of your own home

Tis the season! It's like Christmas if you're talking about wedding season.

It’s getting into the busy time of year. Maybe you're not there yet because you're waiting on a certain someone to propose but before that happens, you have to go ring shopping – right?

One company says it's taking all the hassle out of getting the perfect ring.

Whether you call it bling or ice, you're speaking our language when it comes to diamonds! It's the most popular go-to stone. If you dread the process of going store-to-store to find the perfect engagement ring, in comes Hayden Cutworth to the rescue.

The New York-based jeweler's model is: five rings - five days - 100 percent free. They send you a replica of the five engagement rings you want to try on. You can keep them for five days. Then you choose the one you like and they'll send you the real thing.

We asked two coworkers who have wedding bells on the brain whether this is a route they'd consider.

“I am engaged as of last August and I'm getting married in October,” says attorney Claire Magee.

“I'm dating. I do have a serious boyfriend. He can propose any day,” producer Crandall Sims said.

They both thought the selection was nice. But as for any major purchase it all comes down to money. “I'm all about a good deal,” Sims said.

A 3/4 carat princess cut Hayden Cutworth ring, with a duel encrusted band in white gold, will run you $2,250. We found a similar style ring on the Kay Jewelers website, with the same specs, for $4,800.

Or another Hayden Cutworth 3/4 carat platinum ring in a halo setting will cost you about $3,200. A similar platinum ring with the same specs is being sold online on Zales for almost $6,000!

Is the surprise factor is your thing? “I think though if you do it together and you order it and you get it and it comes then it's like the surprise element is gone,” Sims said.

“Box is here, down on one knee!,” Magee said jokingly.

That was the one common theme while speaking to these ladies - there are pros and cons to everything.

If you are not happy, Hayden Cutworth will do a return within 14 days and exchanges within 30 days.



