Four teens charged with murder in deadly east Charlotte shooting

Four teens are facing murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in east Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

The fatal shooting occurred in the 4600 block of Perth Court around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say they believe the group involved met to make some kind of purchase or sale.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, three people were inside a vehicle when they were allegedly shot at by the teens. The driver then reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a porch due to being shot, officers say.

Police said 19-year-old Gavino Miguel Romero died on scene. A second person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries. The third person who was in the vehicle was not injured, police said.

Officers then surrounded a house on Lanecrest Drive and a SWAT Team and negotiators were called to the home. Police said officers on scene developed information that the armed suspects were at the home.

After a brief standoff, police said they arrested 19-year-old Primitivo Jonathan Carreto, 18-year-old Chadwick Jerome Pearson and a 15-year-old, who were inside the home.

On Monday morning, officers arrested a second 15-year-old on Perth Court in connection with the deadly shooting.

Pearson was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, shooting into an occupied property, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Carreto and the two 15-year-olds were all charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Both of the 15-year-olds were taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Chadwick and Carreto are both expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

