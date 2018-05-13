WBTV Sports: Weekly look ahead blog

Hey sports fans!

This week NASCAR makes its way to Charlotte Motor Speedway for 10 Days of Thunder. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series both hit the track on Friday. Qualifying for the All-Star Open starts at 6:05 p.m. followed by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Busch Pole Award qualifying at 6:35 p.m. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 takes place at 8:30 p.m.

The LPGA will be in Davidson, North Carolina for the Symetra Classic. First round play starts on Thursday.

The Charlotte Knights are on the road until May 21st.

THURSDAY 5/17

1st Round of the Symetra Tour

FRIDAY 5/18

9:05-9:55 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series first practice

10:35-11:25 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice

11:30-12:10 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice (All-Star Open)

12:15-12:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice (All-Star Race)

1-1:40 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice (All-Star Open)

1:45-2:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice (All-Star Race)

2:30-2:40 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pit road speed practice (Group 1)

2:45-2:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pit road speed practice (Group 2)

4:40 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series pole qualifying

6:05 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open Busch Pole Award qualifying

6:35 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Busch Pole Award qualifying (three laps with pit stop)

8:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (134 laps, 201 miles)

SATURDAY 5/19

6 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open (20 laps, 20 laps, 10 laps)

8 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race (30 laps, 20 laps, 20 laps, 10 laps)

