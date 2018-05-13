Charlotte man wanted after cutting off his electronic monitoring device

A Charlotte man is wanted after cutting off his electronic monitoring device Sunday evening.

Devine Monyale Logan is wanted for discharging a firearm into an occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Logan was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. Officials say he was last known to be in the area of the 5200 block of Beatties Ford Road.

Anyone with information on Logan's whereabouts are asked to call police at 704-432-8888.

