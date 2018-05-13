10 years, still no answers in Charlotte homicide

Ten years may have passed since Larry Broughton's death, but his family's pain has not gotten any easier to manage.

Broughton's daughters, Tonya Baldock and Melissa Sheridan spoke to WBTV on the day of the 10th anniversary of his death.

"It gets harder every year. Ten years is a long time to go with no answers and no rest," Baldock said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Broughton was working at the former Country Hearth Inn, now Sunset Inn, off Sugar Creek Road when two black men walked in and tried to rob the front desk. A surveillance photo shows the encounter.

"He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time," Baldock said.

Broughton was shot multiple times, along with another clerk who ultimately survived, but is now paralyzed.

"My father was a hard working man. He worked up until the day he passed," said Baldock. "We love him a lot, we miss him a lot. We wish that he was here."

Every year the family comes to their father's grave, no closer to any closure.

"We want answers, justice. We want to figure out exactly the reasons why things happened the way they did," Baldock.

Meanwhile, his grandchildren continue to grow and his wife faces the challenges that come with age.

"It is really rough, and I know that if he were here, he would help us get through all this," said Baldock.

They say time heals all wounds, but the victim's family says their hurt only grows with every passing day.

"He will always be in our hearts, and never gone, and never forgotten," Baldock said.

According to police,there is a $5,000 reward. If you know anything about the case call CMPD Detective R. Jones at 704-336-8964.

