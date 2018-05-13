Medic confirmed three people injured in north Charlotte shooting

Officials responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call where multiple people were reported shot in north Charlotte, according to Medic.

The incident occurred in the 1900 block of Irma Street at 3:26 p.m. Sunday.

One person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries and two patients were transported and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Medic, Charlotte Fire Department and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported to the scene.

Officials do not have a person in custody and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

