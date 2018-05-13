NCDPS: Two juveniles failed to return to youth development center after home visits

Two juveniles failed to return to the Cabarrus County facility after a home visit on May 12.

According to NC Department of Public Safety, the juveniles were placed in custody at the Stonewall Jackson Youth Department Center and failed to return to the Cabarrus County facility.

The two juveniles are identified as Nehemiah H. and Christopher M.

Nehemiah was last seen by his mother around 2:45 p.m. Saturday at his home on Village Court in Charlotte.

Christopher was last seen by his mother around 2:30 p.m. at his home on Courtney Landing in Charlotte. Both were released for visitation on an eight-hour day pass, a report stated.

If anyone has seen either of the juveniles, call NCDPS at 919-602-5178.

