Man charged in connection to fatal crash that shut down lanes in east Charlotte

A fatal crash in east Charlotte shut down Central Avenue as officials worked to clear the scene Sunday morning.

Officials responded to the 4100 block of Central Avenue near Medallion Drive at 6:43 a.m. Upon arrival, officials say they located a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox that struck a tree.

Medic pronounced the passenger of the car, Jose Leal Gutierrez, dead on the scene. The driver, Erik Perales, was transported to Carolinas Medical Center- Main with serious injuries.

According to police, an investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling outbound on Central Avenue when it crossed the median into on-coming traffic and struck the tree.

Officials say the car was traveling above the posted speed limit of 35 MPH and seatbelts were not in use at the time of the crash.

The inbound lane of Central Avenue from Kilborne Drive to Sheridan Drive was closed while detectives investigated the collision.

Perales was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and reckless driving. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-2169.

