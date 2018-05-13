Red Cross responds to assist family after house fire in north Ch - | WBTV Charlotte

Red Cross responds to assist family after house fire in north Charlotte

Charlotte firefighters responded to a house fire in north Charlotte Sunday morning.

The fire happened around 7 a.m. in the 1700 block of Crestdale Drive.

One person was transported to the hospital for life threatening injuries.

Charlotte Fire Department said the fire was accidental due to an electrical problem and the estimated property damage is $50,000.

