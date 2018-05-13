Bullet hole found in car after possible altercation near uptown Charlotte

Officials have detained one person after officials responded on the scene and found a car with a bullet hole.

The incident happened Sunday around 2:20 a.m. near the intersection of Charlottetowne Avenue and East 3rd Street.

Officials on the scene told WBTV there was a possible altercation that lead to a bullet going into a car.

No one was injured during the incident according to police.

No further information is available as of Sunday morning.

