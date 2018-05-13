Three injured in shooting at the end of a party in east Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to an assault with a deadly weapon on Sunday in east Charlotte.

The incident happened at the SMS Catering Service in the 1700 block of Norland Road at 1:53 a.m.

Officials say the business had been rented out to a promoter who was holding a party inside the building. As the event was ending people exited the building when a shooting occurred outside the event and in neighboring parking lots.

One female and two males were injured during the incident. Two of the victims were transported to Presbyterian Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the third victim was sent to another hospital with life threatening injuries, according to a report. The names of the victims were not released.

This is an ongoing investigation and officials have not said if a person is in custody.

