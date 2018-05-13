Vigil held for Steele Creek homicide victim

A Charlotte mother is being remembered after her boyfriend Michael Brown reportedly admitted to killing her in an apartment in the Steele Creek area Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 31-year-old Michael Duane Brown allegedly drove himself to the police department around and told officers he had just killed his girlfriend at an apartment on Point South Drive.

A short time later, police went to the apartment and found the woman, identified as 27-year-old Whitney Jo King dead. She had been fatally shot, officers say.

Whitney King worked at the Red Bowl Asain Bistro in Tega Cay and her loved ones gathered outside the restaurant to remember a woman they say put a smile on many faces and would have celebrated her first Mother's Day on Sunday.

RELATED: Steele Creek homicide victim's twin sister warns 'anyone can become a victim'

Purple balloons which represent domestic violence, pictures of Whitney and paper bags filled with candles surrounded the entrance to Red Bowl for her vigil.

Dozens shared stories, paid their respects, and highlighted the need to try be more aware of signs that could lead to domestic violence.

Whitney King had a 7-month-old with Brown, her alleged killer.

Her friends and family say she was looking forward to her first Mother's Day, as taking care of her little one was a job she loved more than anything.

"We're just trying to do everything we can to show our love and support, you know, trying to do one last thing for her honor. We're all wearing purple for domestic violence, it actually was Whitney's favorite color," says Lisa Eaton, friend and General Manger for Red Bowl.

Whitney King's coworkers are in the middle of trying to raise money for her family to help with funeral costs.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.