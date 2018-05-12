Homicide investigation underway after person found dead in east Charlotte

A homicide investigation is underway after one person was found dead in east Charlotte Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 6800 block of Elm Forest Drive.

Officials responded to multiple calls of a vehicle in the middle of the road. A witness told CMPD that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle while another witness said the victim was underneath the car and that shots had been fired, according to police.

Upon arrival, police located an adult male, later identified as Nicholas Antoine Boger, under the vehicle who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say there is evidence on the scene to indicate that shots may have been fired.

Officials have not confirmed what happened in the incident of it any arrests or possible persons of interest.

