Young Dolph gives $20,000 to baristas fired for playing his rap song at Duke coffee shop

During a performance at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in Miami on Friday night, rapper Young Dolph gave $20,000 to two fired baristas.

The baristas were fired for playing his 'Get Paid' song at a coffee shop on the Duke University campus.

The Memphis rapper on Friday gave the baristas the money after calling them up on stage, according to Revolt TV.

"Now how's that for getting paid?" Young Dolph asked the surprised pair, Revolt TV reported.

Larry Moneta, Duke University's vice president for student affairs, complained after he heard the song being played and considered some of the lyrics "inappropriate," Indy Week reported.

After leaving the shop, The News & Observer reported that Moneta contacted Duke Dining Services, which oversees the university’s contracts with vendors such as Joe Van Gogh Coffee.

Indy Week reported that the pair was then told by the company that “Duke University has instructed us to terminate the employees who were working that day.”

The coffee shop said Friday it was closing its shop on the Duke campus and that the company is offering the baristas their jobs back.

Young Dolph tweeted on Wednesday about the firings.

On Friday night, after Young Dolph called the fired workers on stage, the festival retweeted a tweet about his gift. And fans reacted positively on social media.

"That’s probably more than what they make annually," said a woman with the Twitter handle Midnight Misandrist III. "I’m somehow moved by this and I don’t understand why."

"Nothing but respect for my president @YoungDolph," tweeted Trill Withers.

Young Dolph was a target of bullets in Charlotte in February 2017, several national hip-hop-related websites reported at the time. Young Dolph was in town for an unofficial CIAA party/concert at Cameo Charlotte nightclub.

No one was hurt when several dozen rounds were fired in the 600 block of North Caldwell Street, and bullets hit multiple homes and vehicles indiscriminately.

Three months later, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged rapper Blac Youngsta (nee Sammie Benson), 27; Frederick Black, 23; and Antavius Gardner, 20, with six counts each of discharging a weapon into occupied property and felony conspiracy.